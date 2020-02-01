NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $66.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several research firms have commented on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NXTC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 143,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

