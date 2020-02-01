NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 5,785 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Royal Gold by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Royal Gold by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,454,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Royal Gold stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.