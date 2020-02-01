NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 359 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9,277.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $37,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $69,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,212 shares of company stock worth $5,768,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

