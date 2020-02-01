NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,573 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,954,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3,207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT opened at $42.49 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

