NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PCM Fund were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PCM Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PCM Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in PCM Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PCM Fund by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PCM Fund by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. PCM Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

