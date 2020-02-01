NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 161 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE ADC opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.