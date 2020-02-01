NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $13.67 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

In related news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $73,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

