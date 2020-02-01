Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NFC opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 million and a P/E ratio of 60.24. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

