News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,334. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. News has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. News’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in News by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in News by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after buying an additional 9,623,733 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in News by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in News by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

