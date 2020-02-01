News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NWSA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,334. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. News has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. News’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.
