New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,200 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,336,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $21,616,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $21.58 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

SVC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.