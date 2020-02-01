New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,631 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

BOH stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

