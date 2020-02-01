New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $115.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.24 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

