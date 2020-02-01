New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Brink’s worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brink’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.