New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock worth $386,816,166. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.