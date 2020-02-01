New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 582.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 27.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone acquired 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

