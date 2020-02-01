New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Regal Beloit worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 208.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 419.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBC opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

