New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 25,600 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.83 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $47,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.