Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 572,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,092,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurotrope during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurotrope during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

