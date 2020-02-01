Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.58.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,804. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.