Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $83.34 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $83.34 million and $4.90 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000861 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 26,330,136,544 coins and its circulating supply is 13,173,515,314 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

