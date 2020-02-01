Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Financial Review

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Neon Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.24, suggesting a potential upside of 658.22%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 150.17%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics N/A -116.98% -95.27% INmune Bio N/A -31.84% -30.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.24 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Neon Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

