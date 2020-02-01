Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of MU traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,455,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 80.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 130,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

