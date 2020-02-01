Nectar Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $54,873.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $18.94 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046253 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067457 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.29 or 1.00381824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00058902 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

