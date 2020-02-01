Nebulas (NAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.54 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $26.54 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00005414 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Neraex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,261,215 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Allcoin, LBank, Neraex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

