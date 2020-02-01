NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.66.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 123.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

