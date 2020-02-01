NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives $4.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.58.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCSM. ValuEngine downgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.
In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NCSM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 46,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,767. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.