NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives $4.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCSM. ValuEngine downgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 122.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 140,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NCSM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 46,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,767. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.