Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 8,977,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,084% from the previous session’s volume of 757,972 shares.The stock last traded at $36.62 and had previously closed at $24.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Navistar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. OTR Global downgraded Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

