Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NNA opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is presently -15.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.