NavCoin (NAV) Price Up 7.3% This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, cfinex and Upbit. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $45,428.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003937 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008399 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,245,449 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, cfinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

