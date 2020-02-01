Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.23, 716,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,205,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $94.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 56.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

