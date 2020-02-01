National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $308-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.75 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. 1,961,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,330. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

