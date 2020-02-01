National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $308-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.75 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NATI stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 1,961,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,330. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

