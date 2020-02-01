National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

