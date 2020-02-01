National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.51).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. HSBC raised their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NEX traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 447 ($5.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 383 ($5.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03.

In other news, insider John Armitt purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

