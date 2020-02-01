National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 337,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,871. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $584.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 2,980.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

