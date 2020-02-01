National Bank Financial Cuts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

SGY stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.00. 1,454,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,225. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of $336.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.64%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

