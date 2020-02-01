MyState (ASX:MYS) Trading 0.6% Higher

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$5.41 ($3.84) and last traded at A$5.35 ($3.79), 80,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.32 ($3.77).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.75. The company has a market cap of $497.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91.

In related news, insider Melos Sulicich 18,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

