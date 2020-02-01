Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYOV. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 3,500,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at $667,641,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 274,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

