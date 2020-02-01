Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 553,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 433,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

MYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.