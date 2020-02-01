Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 553,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 433,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
MYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.
About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.