MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Announces Earnings Results

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.23. 17,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,401. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $320.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,887.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

MFSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

