MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety makes up approximately 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.15% of MSA Safety worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MSA Safety by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

