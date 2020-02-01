MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $854.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.20 million. MRC Global reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $955.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in MRC Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MRC Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

