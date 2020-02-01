Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mplx has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Get Mplx alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.