Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $109.75 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 4,950 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $594,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

