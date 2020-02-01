Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.