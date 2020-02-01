Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 273,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

