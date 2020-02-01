Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,218,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

