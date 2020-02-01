Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

LECO opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,845 shares of company stock worth $6,311,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

