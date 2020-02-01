Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $196.11 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.59 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

