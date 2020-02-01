Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,768,250.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,914 shares of company stock worth $5,171,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

